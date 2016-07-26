McDonald's says all-day breakfast is still driving sales growth

McDonald’s just posted its fourth straight quarter of same-store sales increases after more than two years of declines.

The company’s global same-store sales grew 3.1% in the second quarter, and revenue came in at $6.27 billion.

In the US, same-store sales grew 1.8%.

McDonald’s said its growth in the US was largely driven by all-day breakfast menu and the chain’s McPick 2 promotion.

“At McDonald’s, we are focused on meeting our customers’ needs for high quality, affordable food and beverage choices,” said McDonald’s President and Chief Executive Officer Steve Easterbrook. “Our second quarter performance, which marks our fourth consecutive quarter of positive comparable sales across all business segments, provides a clear indication that customers are responding to the steps we’re taking to deliver the menu and value options they want at the convenience of McDonald’s. We’re making steady progress on transforming our business to satisfy the needs of our customers around the world, despite a challenging environment in several key markets.”

The company reported earnings per share of $1.45, $0.06 better than the analyst estimate of $1.39.

