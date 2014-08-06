McDonald's Tests Program That Could Improve Drive-Thru Wait Times

McDonald’s is luring customers to the drive-thru with a promise of fast service or free food.

If customers at participating drive-thrus don’t get their food within 60 seconds of ordering, then they will get a coupon for a free lunch item, the Miami Herald reports.

Customers will be given timers when they order to measure their wait. McDonald’s is testing the program at several locations in South Florida from noon to 1 p.m. on weekdays through Aug. 29.

A one-minute service wait will be a vast improvement for McDonald’s.

The chain’s average drive-thru wait is currently three minutes and 9.5 seconds, which is the longest average wait time in at least 15 years, according to a study by QSR Magazine.

McDonald’s announced plans last year to add a third window to its drive-thru lanes in order to address complaints about service times.

Even if McDonald’s ends up giving away a bunch of free food coupons as a result of the South Florida test, the promotion could still help drive traffic during slow weekday lunch hours. And every coupon that’s awarded likely means a returning customer.

