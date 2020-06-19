McDonald's announces plan to hire 260,000 restaurant employees this summer

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

McDonald’s intends to hire 260,000 workers in the summer as states and counties continue the reopening process.

The franchise adopted 50 new safety procedures during the pandemic including fever screenings after employees were upset about pay and safety protections.

McDonald’s employees have the chance to participate in Archway Opportunity, McDonald’s education assistance, and career advising program, which can help workers get a high diploma, financial assistance for college, or learn English as a second language.

McDonald’s, one of the largest employers in the world, plans to hire around 260,000 new employees this summer, the company announced Thursday.

As states continue to forge ahead with reopening measures, McDonald’s anticipates it will be able to hire more employees as the franchise begins to return to full force with the return to in-house seating.

“We are excited to welcome new employees to our McFamily, and we want candidates and their families to know we have one goal – to keep our people safe.” Joe Erlinger, President of McDonald’s USA said.

The company announced the positions as part of a seasonal hiring effort to fill both full-time and part-time openings, according to a Mcdonald’s spokesperson.

“Our local business owners are proud to help their communities and provide employment and educational opportunities to hundreds of thousands of people this summer,” Erlinger added.

In order to open in a more robust capacity, the company is taking on 50 new safety procedures including temperature checks, social distancing floor stickers, protective barriers, and masks and gloves for employees.

The 50 new safety protections came after McDonald’s experienced unrest as workers called for changes during the pandemic including higher wages and more safety protections.

Other fast-food chains including Subway, Dunkin’, and Chipotle also plan to add jobs to their workforce, although McDonald’s hiring effort is by far the largest.

People interested in applying can visit the McDonald’s website or text ‘worksforme’ to 36453 to start an application.

