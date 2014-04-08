McDonald's Is Reportedly Paying A Hollywood Actress $US15,000 To Attend Coachella

McDonald’s is paying Vanessa Hudgens $US15,000 to attend the Coachella music festival in California, the New York Daily News reports.

It’s unclear what the actress will be doing for the fast food chain, besides attending the pool party that McDonald’s is hosting on Saturday, according to Hollywood Reporter. The party is at an estate 15 miles from the music festival and will feature performances by Passion Pit and Juicy J.

We reached out to McDonald’s and will update when we hear back.

Lacoste is also paying for a celebrity endorsement at Coachella. The French fashion label is reportedly paying Glee star Lea Michelle to wear its clothes at the festival, the Daily News reports. Lacoste’s fifth annual “Desert Pool Party” will feature actor Elijah Wood as DJ.

Adidas, Guess and H&M are all hosting Coachella parties, as well.

