Pictures of people paying for McDonald's with high-fives, selfies, and make-out sessions

Hundreds of people paid for their McDonald’s meals Monday with high-fives, selfies, and make-out sessions.

The fast-food chain is temporarily accepting these new forms of payment for the next two weeks as part of a new promotion called “Pay With Lovin’.” Customers who order items during preselected times can participate as long as they carry out an act of “lovin'” that is dictated by a McDonald’s employee.

Many customers and McDonald’s stores posted pictures of the transactions to Twitter.

Here are a few we found.

Things sweeten up at #mcdonalds as this cute couple show their love for one another to #paywithlovin pic.twitter.com/Qw4E7ceX2O

— Sean Bagan (@CasaBagan) February 2, 2015

This man paid for his meal by giving his wife a big kiss today in Decatur! #paywithlovin @McDonalds pic.twitter.com/b9DYp65deS

— McDonald’s N Alabama (@McD_NAlabama) February 2, 2015

Many customers and crew members are showing Lovin’ through hugs, like Frank and Christian! #PayWithLovin pic.twitter.com/0qiydN36M7

— MyIndyMcDonalds (@MyIndyMcDonalds) February 2, 2015

Jack from Denver paid for his breakfast this morning by doing an Irish Jig for the crew! #paywithlovin @McDonalds pic.twitter.com/SZBrGzImMg

— McDonald’s Colorado (@McD_Colorado) February 2, 2015