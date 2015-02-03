Pictures of people paying for McDonald's with high-fives, selfies, and make-out sessions

Hundreds of people paid for their McDonald’s meals Monday with high-fives, selfies, and make-out sessions.
The fast-food chain is temporarily accepting these new forms of payment for the next two weeks as part of a new promotion called “Pay With Lovin’.” Customers who order items during preselected times can participate as long as they carry out an act of “lovin'” that is dictated by a McDonald’s employee.
Many customers and McDonald’s stores posted pictures of the transactions to Twitter.
Here are a few we found.
Things sweeten up at #mcdonalds as this cute couple show their love for one another to #paywithlovin pic.twitter.com/Qw4E7ceX2O
— Sean Bagan (@CasaBagan) February 2, 2015
This man paid for his meal by giving his wife a big kiss today in Decatur! #paywithlovin @McDonalds pic.twitter.com/b9DYp65deS
— McDonald’s N Alabama (@McD_NAlabama) February 2, 2015
Many customers and crew members are showing Lovin’ through hugs, like Frank and Christian! #PayWithLovin pic.twitter.com/0qiydN36M7
— MyIndyMcDonalds (@MyIndyMcDonalds) February 2, 2015
Unexpected and shocked! Feeling lucky my #McDonalds meal #paywithlovin pic.twitter.com/qugripE0fw
— Anne Bontogon (@eannez) February 2, 2015
Dancing for a meal at Branson Hills! #paywithlovin #imlovinit pic.twitter.com/y5cHh2ze6X
— Ozarks McDonald’s (@McD_Ozarks) February 2, 2015
@McDonalds @QuadCitiesMcD #paywithlovin pic.twitter.com/PDQf6N3REe
— Daniel Neumann (@DanielNeumann86) February 2, 2015
Jack from Denver paid for his breakfast this morning by doing an Irish Jig for the crew! #paywithlovin @McDonalds pic.twitter.com/SZBrGzImMg
— McDonald’s Colorado (@McD_Colorado) February 2, 2015
A big kiss from our lucky customer who came in to #paywithlovin at @McDonalds #NJ today!
