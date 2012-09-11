Bakers Are Outraged At McDonald's For Calling A 'Pasty' A 'Meat Pie'

Photo: By photomequickbooth on Flickr

This might not seem like a big deal to a lot of people, but British bakers are really angered by fast food giant McDonald’s definition of an iconic local dish, reports the Guardian.The bakers are frustrated that McDonald’s is calling a ‘pasty’ a ‘meat pie.’ They’re also annoyed that McDonald’s is spelling the name ‘pastie.’



Here’s what Ivor Dewdney Pasties director Phil Abbott had to say to the Guardian:

“I’m sure people will find it very funny to hear a pasty described as a ‘meat pie’ … A pasty isn’t a meat pie. A meat pie is a meat pie. A pasty is wrapped in pastry. A pie has crust. And a pasty contains a lot more than meat.”

McDonald’s should know better – and they should know how to spell pasty. It’s like calling a Big Mac a beef sandwich.

If American tourists want a meat pie when they’re in England, they should simply ask for a meat pie.”

Perhaps it’s strange that people would go out of their way to get mad over the name of a food item, but food is part of a country’s culture. And for bakers and chefs, it’s their whole lives.

Overreaction? Or justified baker outrage?

