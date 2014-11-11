McDonald's Finally Gets Some Good News

McDonald’s October same-store sales topped analysts expectations as declines slowed in the US.

Global sales at stores open at least 13 months fell 0.5%, the company reported Monday. Analysts had expected a 2.2% drop.

In the US, same-store sales declined 1.1%, which was an improvement from September’s 4.1% decrease.

The better-than-expected results are likely due to a boost from McDonald’s monopoly promotion, which the company brought back at the beginning of last month.

“Today’s consumers increasingly prefer customisable food options, dining in a contemporary, inviting atmosphere, and using more convenient ways to order and pay for their meals,” McDonald’s president and CEO Don Thompson said in a statement. “Although October results reflect our current business challenges, we are moving with a sense of urgency to improve the trajectory of our financial performance while taking the actions necessary to pursue the brand’s long-term potential.”

Global comparable sales fell 0.7% in Europe for the month and 4.2% in the Asia/Pacific, Middle East, and Africa region.

The company recorded a 3.3% drop in global same-store sales in the third quarter.

