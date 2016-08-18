McDonald's attempt to make Happy Meals seem healthy just backfired

McDonald’s recently swapped out the traditional Happy Meal toy for a Step-It fitness tracker. The fitness trackers were only intended to be included in Happy Meals for a limited time in the US and Canada but that time has been cut short. The fast-food giant has taken the item out of its Happy Meals after reports of customers experiencing skin irritation.

