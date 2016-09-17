McDonald's newest restaurant is totally unrecognizable

Hayley Peterson
Facebook/Bernard Boutboul

McDonald’s is rolling out a new kind of restaurant in Paris that doesn’t sell burgers or fries. 

The restaurant, called McCafé, more closely resembles an upscale coffee and dessert shop than a McDonald’s restaurant. 

It has an open kitchen and 30 seats for dining in, Le Figaro reports.

On it’s website, it says it’s dedicated to selling “coffee and delicacies.”

The McCafé sells treats and desserts like macaroons, cupcakes, tiramisu, flan, muffins, marshmallow bars, and brownies, as well as a wide range of plain and flavored coffee drinks including espressos, macchiatos, and lattes.

There are no Golden Arches or signage related to McDonald’s on the outside of the building. Inside, there’s a refrigerated bar of to-go items like yogurt and sandwiches.

McCafe ParisBernard Boutboul

It looks a lot like the inside of a Starbucks store.

McCafe ParisBernard Boutboul

Here’s a closer look at some of the desserts:

There are also heartier dishes like bagels toasted with salmon and pastrami, Grub Street reports
 

PostbyAime Yarbough.

McCafe ParisBernard Boutboul

 

The decor is all coffee-themed — it looks nothing like a regular McDonald’s.

McCafe ParisBernard Boutboul

These markers appear to be used for table service.

McCafe ParisBernard Boutboul

McCafé is the name of McDonald’s coffee brand. The company started opening standalone 

McCafés in urban areas of Canada last year

The Canadian McCafés serve coffee, danishes, breakfast sandwiches, and croissants, as well as heartier meals like quinoa edamame mandarin salad, a kale and Brussels sprouts salad with mixed veggies, cclassic grilled cheese on stoneground multi-grain bread, and an apple & brie croissant with honey.

“We’re putting the café in McCafé and making the brand a destination in its own right,” John Betts, president and CEO of McDonald’s Canada, told Business Insider last year. “The new standalone McCafé locations allow us to build on our strong coffee credentials and create even stronger connections with our brand by offering our guests the more complete cafe menu they have been asking us for.” 

NOW WATCH: Starbucks is hoping this new fall drink will be their next Pumpkin Spice Latte

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.