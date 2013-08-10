McDonald's New UK Ad Tries To Convince Parents That The Food Is Super Healthy

As a part of an ad campaign agency Leo Burnett London says aims “to reassure parents about the high quality of McDonald’s food,” the fast food chain just released an ad to convince mum and dad that the burgers are farm fresh.

“The nation’s farms need you,” a voice declares over footage of children — “our green fingered friends of the future” — playing with toy cows and pretending to water crayons.

The ad states that McDonald’s sources from 17,500 Irish and British farms.

This comes months after 9-year-old Hannah Robertson publicly reprimanded McDonald’s CEO Don Thompson. saying that “it would be nice if you stopped trying to trick kids into wanting to eat your food all the time.”

Watch the ad below:

