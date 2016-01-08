McDonald's new take-out bags are completely unrecognizable

McDonald’s is rolling out new take-out bags, beverage cups, and sandwich boxes on Thursday.

The updated design on the bags is simple, featuring the Golden Arches and “McDonald’s” in large, bold letters on a brown background.

McDonald’s packaging has been white since 2003.

The most recent take-out bags featured busy, colourful images and signage.

“The new look is simple, fresh and consistent with our vision to be a modern and progressive burger company,” McDonald’s spokeswoman Becca Hary said.

The rollout begins this month in the US to 15,000 restaurants and will expand worldwide throughout 2016, the company said.

McDonald’s has a goal of sourcing 100% of its packaging from certified or recycled sources by the year 2020. At the end of 2014, the company will be 27% toward reaching that goal.

The company worked with students at the University of Miami who created accessories out of the new packaging ahead of its rollout.

Here’s what McDonald’s bags looked like from 2013 to 2015:

