McDonald's is building an epic restaurant with all-you-can-eat fries

McDonald’s is opening a restaurant in Missouri that’s unlike any other McDonald’s in the country.

The new 6,500-square-foot location in St. Joseph will offer all-you-can-eat french fries, customisable desserts, sandwiches, and burgers, as well as table service, The St. Joseph News-Press reports.

It will have several digital kiosks for customers to order their food — which McDonald’s is now adding to restaurants across the country — a “party room” for rent, and modern-looking couches and arm chairs for hanging out.

The restaurant will also try to appeal to young mums by hosting events for mothers and kids during the day, such as play groups and children’s book readings, according to its Facebook page.

That’s something rival chain Chick-fil-A has been doing for years. Chick-fil-A also recently added a new “mum’s valet” service to make ordering easier for parents.

The new play area for kids will be unlike any other McDonald’s play-place, featuring interactive light board tables and tabletop video games, according to the News-Press.

On top of all the design-based bells and whistles, there will be an almost unlimited number of options for customising food orders.

“There really are hundreds of different choices to build the burger of your dreams,”Chris Habiger, the franchisee who is building the restaurant, told the News-Press. “Once you’ve placed your order, you can find your seat because we’ll bring it out to you.”

