McDonald's has revealed a new restaurant of the future

McDonald’s has opened a restaurant without any dining tables or chairs.

The chain’s newest restaurant, located in New Jersey, has a drive-thru window and an outdoor “walk-up” window to serve customers on foot.

The restaurant is designed entirely for time-pressed customers and commuters.

Located right outside the exit of the Holland Tunnel in Jersey City, New Jersey, it’s the first of its kind in the New York tri-state area, and one of just a few McDonald’s without a dining room in the United States.

McDonald’s has been looking for ways to speed up its service following complaints that its restaurants are too slow.

As part of its turnaround strategy launched a year ago, the company committed to slimming down the menu and adding extra drive-thru windows.

The chain’s average drive-thru wait last year was 3 minutes, 9.5 seconds, which was the longest average wait time in at least 15 years, according to a study by QSR Magazine.

The wait time at the new restaurant in New Jersey is about 90 seconds, by comparison.

McDonald’s same-store sales increased 5.7% in the fourth quarter ended December.

