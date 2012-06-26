Here Are McDonald's Weird New 'Mad Men'-Inspired Uniforms

New McDonald’s uniform: extra mustard.

Photo: Daily Telegraph / YouTube / Screengrab

In preparation for the Olympics, of which it is an official sponsor, McDonald’s is rolling out a host of upgrades for its British operation. Earlier it announced it would create a two-story location in London for the Olympics, which will be the biggest McDonald’s every made.The Golden Arches also unveiled its new British uniforms, designed by Wayne Hemingway of Red or Dead. The uniforms were inspired by Mad Men, with Hemingway noting the colours, caps, check shirts, skinny ties, and others as drawing inspiration from the popular television show.



Not everyone will be pleased with the new look: Gherkin green and mustard yellow dominate the colour scheme.

Here’s a walk-through of the new designs (which you can also see in a Daily Telegraph video).

