McDonald's new kale salad is worse for you than a double Big Mac

McDonald’s has been testing kale salads to try and attract more health-conscious diners.

But this seemingly healthier alternative is actually worse for you than a double Big Mac, CBC reports.

McDonald’s Canada’s “Keep Calm, Caesar On” crispy chicken salad with “real parmesan petals” and “a nutrient-rich lettuce blend with baby kale” has 730 calories, 53 grams of fat, and 1,400 milligrams of salt, once you add the Asiago Caesar dressing.

“Health-wise, I think it’s fat and sodium overload,” Toronto dietitian Shauna Lindzon told CBC.

By comparison, the double Big Mac featuring two beef patties and three pieces of bread has 680 calories, 38 grams of fat, 1,340 milligrams of sodium.

A McDonald’s spokesperson told CBC that customers can alter the salads to make them healthier. For example, excluding dressing would reduce the calories to 520 and cut the fat nearly in half.

Customers can also opt for grilled chicken instead of crispy fried chicken to further reduce calorie and fat content.

We reached out to McDonald’s Canada for comment and will update when we hear back.

McDonald’s has also been testing kale in the US.

The fast-food chain released breakfast bowls with kale, sausage, egg whites, and other ingredients in Southern California restaurants last spring.

Chick-fil-A has also recently added a kale salad, which it calls a “superfood side,” to its menu nationwide.

The Chick-fil-A salad has far fewer calories than McDonald’s version, but it’s also 15% smaller.

The “superfood side” with a side of crispy chicken nuggets features kale, broccolini, dried sour cherries, and roasted nuts tossed in a maple vinaigrette dressing. The whole meal has 410 calories, 20 grams of fat, and 1,210 milligrams of sodium.

