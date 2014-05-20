People Are Terrified By McDonald's New Happy Meal Logo

McDonald’s unveiled a new Happy Meal character on Monday and it’s getting battered on social media.

The character resembles a Happy Meal box with a giant toothy smile.

Called “Happy,” the character is meant to “bring fun and excitement to kids’ meals while also serving as an ambassador for balanced and wholesome eating,” according to the company.

“Happy” will encourage kids to eat fruits, vegetables, low-fat dairy and water, the company added.

But people appear to be terrified and confused by the new character.





















