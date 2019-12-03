McDonald's is testing a new chicken sandwich, guaranteeing that the Chicken Sandwich Wars will continue to rage in 2020

- McDonald’s is testing two new chicken sandwiches made with a new chicken filet.
- The Crispy Chicken Sandwich and Deluxe Crispy Chicken Sandwich will hit menus at McDonald’s locations in Houston, Texas, and Knoxville, Tennessee, on Monday.
- McDonald’s has been working to develop a new chicken sandwich for months, even before Popeyes kicked off the Chicken Sandwich Wars earlier this year.
- McDonald’s is also planning to roll out chicken at breakfast in 2020, according to leaked documents viewed by Business Insider.
After months of being bested in the Chicken Sandwich Wars, McDonald’s is testing a new weapon.
On Monday, McDonald’s kicked off a test of a new Crispy Chicken Sandwich and Deluxe Crispy Chicken Sandwich in Houston, Texas, and Knoxville, Tennessee.
The Crispy Chicken Sandwich is a fried chicken filet topped with butter and pickles, while the Deluxe Crispy Chicken Sandwich also includes tomatoes, lettuce, and mayo.
Both sandwiches use a new chicken filet that has not previously been served at McDonald’s, differentiating the new sandwiches from the McChicken and the Buttermilk Crispy Chicken Sandwich. And, the sandwiches appear to be served in a foil bag, a presentation utilised by Chick-fil-A and Popeyes that McDonald’s has not used in the past.
“The Crispy Chicken Sandwich and the Deluxe Crispy Chicken Sandwich will be tested beginning December 2 through January 26, 2020,” a McDonald’s representative said in a statement to Business Insider. “Houston and Knoxville are getting a sneak peek, everyone else should stay tuned for what’s to come in 2020.”
McDonald’s has been working to perfect a new chicken sandwich for months – even before Popeyes launched its own chicken sandwich.
CNBC reported in July that McDonald’s franchisees are pushing the company to make developing a new chicken sandwich the chain’s “top priority,” citing Chick-fil-A’s results. A sandwich that McDonald’s tested earlier this year apparently underwhelmed restaurant operators, The Wall Street Journal reported.
Popeyes’ successful chicken sandwich launch highlighted McDonald’s need for a superior chicken sandwich. The fast-food giant reported in October that it lost share of the chicken category during the Chicken Sandwich Wars.
McDonald’s is also planning to roll out chicken at breakfast in 2020, according to leaked documents viewed by Business Insider, though the company has not yet announced what the new menu item – or items – will be.
