I tried McDonald's new chicken breakfast sandwiches and decided the fast-food giant hasn't won the Chicken Sandwich Wars

Priscilla Zhu/Business Insider The two new breakfast options are the McChicken Biscuit (left) and the Chicken McGriddle (right).

McDonald’s rolled out two new breakfast options – the McChicken Biscuit and the Chicken McGriddle – on Monday, in an attempt to level up in the heated breakfast and chicken sandwich competition.

The two chicken sandwiches, which were previously only offered in some regional markets, will now be available at all McDonald’s locations nationwide for a limited time.

I tried both options and concluded that the fast-food giant is not quite keeping up in the so-called Chicken Sandwich Wars.

The new options are essentially a combination of ingredients the chain already had on hand. And, as competing fast-food chains are upping their chicken game, the classic McChicken is no longer enough to satisfy.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The OG of fast-food breakfast is upping its game by offering new chicken sandwich options – the Chicken McGriddle and the McChicken Biscuit – nationwide.

McDonald’s was crowned the king of fast-food breakfast in a survey Business Insider conducted in 2019. But as rivals like Wendy’s and Chick-fil-A continue to update and strengthen their breakfast menus, McDonald’s will have to fight to keep its grip on the market.

Business Insider’s Kate Taylor first reported last October that McDonald’s would be adding chicken to the breakfast menu after it lost part of its share in the chicken category during the so-called Chicken Sandwich Wars sparked by Popeyes’ new sandwich. And now, the new breakfast chicken sandwiches are available nationwide for a limited time after being tested in some regional markets.

I haven’t been a big fan of McDonald’s breakfast menu in the past, but I thought I would try its new options. Unfortunately, it seemed to me that McDonald’s just mixed together what it already had on hand, without making sure that it was a balanced combination. And though the McChicken is always a classic in my heart, it is far from enough to convince me to start my day with these two chicken sandwiches.

Here’s what I thought:

I ordered the two chicken options from a McDonald’s location near Business Insider’s office in New York. The Chicken McGriddle cost $US3.39, and the McChicken Biscuit only $US1.

Priscilla Zhu/Business Insider

Whenever I order new items from McDonald’s, I always have a problem figuring out which is which. The packaging gave no clue. I found out later that the flatter one is the Chicken McGriddle.

Priscilla Zhu/Business Insider

The eternal question of what to eat first … I decided to go with the McGriddle. The golden arch on it caught my eye immediately.

Priscilla Zhu/Business Insider

The McChicken patty and the McGriddle cakes were very unmatched in size. Would this huge size difference end up rendering the perfect flavour?

Priscilla Zhu/Business Insider

As soon as I took my first bite, I knew the answer: It wouldn’t. It was such a weird experience. My month was stuffed with food, but I didn’t taste anything substantial. It was almost like the two flavours offset each other.

Priscilla Zhu/Business Insider

This should have been a perfect blend of saltiness and sweetness, crispness and softness. That’s why people love chicken and waffles, after all. However, all I felt was that this McGriddle was stuck to my teeth.

Priscilla Zhu/Business Insider

My first bite was mostly chicken and the edge of the cake, and the salt and sugar largely cancelled each other out. Then my second bite, with the perfectly even portions of both, ended up a bit too sweet for me.

Priscilla Zhu/Business Insider

I decided to try the chicken and the cake separately.

Priscilla Zhu/Business Insider

See how much maple syrup is in the McGriddle? I think it might have gone better with the chicken if it were less sticky. The combo might make a better fit with some morning coffee.

Priscilla Zhu/Business Insider

I mean, I could eat this with my eyes closed and know immediately that it was the McChicken. I’ve been eating this since I was around five, but I have not yet accepted the idea of starting my day with it — not with the current combination, at least.

Priscilla Zhu/Business Insider

I moved on to the McChicken Biscuit. The size of it was similar to that of the cheapest hamburger McDonald’s has.

Priscilla Zhu/Business Insider

One thing was certain after my first bite: This is the kind of food that can fill your belly in the quickest and cheapest manner.

Priscilla Zhu/Business Insider

But it was also a worse combination than the Chicken McGriddle. It was saltiness plus saltiness, and dryness plus dryness. It only took two bites before I desperately needed something to calm my taste buds.

Priscilla Zhu/Business Insider

All I had was that McGriddle I had tried before, so I took another bite of it. It helped, but the sugary cake quickly made me want some salt again. I felt like I was falling into a horrible loop with no way out.

takes two bite before I need

My sense brought me back to taste the chicken and the biscuit separately.

Priscilla Zhu/Business Insider

The biscuit clearly had too much salt and too little moisture in it. It fell apart easily, leaving a mess of biscuit crumbs.

Priscilla Zhu/Business Insider

The chicken was the same McChicken as in the McGriddle. I tasted what seemed like cartilage in this one. I didn’t like that.

Priscilla Zhu/Business Insider

And now I’m back to the loop. It was a huge mistake not to order any drink. This meal could have been better.

Priscilla Zhu/Business Insider

Though my stomach felt full, my heart was filled with little satisfaction, and my tongue screamed for some balanced flavour.

Priscilla Zhu/Business Insider

Mixing things that do not really match and relying on brand-name classics are not helping McDonald’s dominate the competition. For me, it would take some new hits to make me want to start my day with McDonald’s again.

Priscilla Zhu/Business Insider

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.