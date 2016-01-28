McDonald's is under fire for mozzarella sticks missing a key ingredient

Hayley Peterson
McDonald's Mozzarella Sticks

McDonald’s is under fire for serving mozzarella sticks that are missing a key ingredient: cheese.

Customers are posting countless pictures of hollowed-out mozzarella sticks online and accusing the burger chain of serving them “fried air.”

McDonald’s launched mozzarella sticks nationwide in January as part of a new promotion called McPick 2, which allows customers to pick two of the following for $2: a McDouble, a McChicken, small fries, and mozzarella sticks.

The mozzarella sticks are also available on their own, costing $1 for three sticks.

For many customers, all three of the mozzarella sticks in their orders are devoid of cheese filling, according to photos posted online.

Not all mozzarella sticks are hollow, however. We tried some in November, and all three sticks in our order contained cheese.

We reached out to McDonald’s to find out why some sticks are being served without cheese, and we’ll update this story when we hear back.

