McDonald's is under fire for mozzarella sticks missing a key ingredient

McDonald’s is under fire for serving mozzarella sticks that are missing a key ingredient: cheese.

Customers are posting countless pictures of hollowed-out mozzarella sticks online and accusing the burger chain of serving them “fried air.”

McDonald’s launched mozzarella sticks nationwide in January as part of a new promotion called McPick 2, which allows customers to pick two of the following for $2: a McDouble, a McChicken, small fries, and mozzarella sticks.

The mozzarella sticks are also available on their own, costing $1 for three sticks.

For many customers, all three of the mozzarella sticks in their orders are devoid of cheese filling, according to photos posted online.

Not all mozzarella sticks are hollow, however. We tried some in November, and all three sticks in our order contained cheese.

We reached out to McDonald’s to find out why some sticks are being served without cheese, and we’ll update this story when we hear back.

Here’s what people are saying on Twitter.

Craving mozzarella sticks. Excited that @McDonalds has them! Just to get home to have hollow breading :( #sad pic.twitter.com/ngnLG7Kx8K

— Amber (@Heyamber021) January 26, 2016

I got mozzarella sticks from @McDonalds for the first time and there was no cheese ???????? never going back again lol pic.twitter.com/Kf0Q94deqw

— morgan (@neongypsyx) January 25, 2016

@McDonalds I when I order mozzarella sticks I generally want some cheese pic.twitter.com/3yEJbFLFzv

— Danielle (@CheeseburgerCas) January 22, 2016

My girl got mozzarella sticks from McDonald’s and they gave her them with no cheese ???????????????? @McDonalds y’all slacking pic.twitter.com/0JD6njZeQr

— Twan (@AntoineFulton) January 17, 2016

I came in with extremely low expectation for @McDonalds mozzarella sticks…..yet somehow I was still disappointed pic.twitter.com/G7IlmQp7b5

— Todd Garnhardt (@Garny03) January 11, 2016

@McDonalds is this what the mozzarella sticks are supposed to look like?. There’s nothing in there pic.twitter.com/g1uchnZJTF

— Jo-Anna Perez (@Turtlejars) January 27, 2016

@McDonalds what is this lol no cheese in my mozzarella sticks pic.twitter.com/y4tQw4Fxfv

— Jonathan Lee Dai (@JoeNaeThin) January 27, 2016

Wtf @McDonalds how could you start selling mozzarella sticks but not have mozzarella in them? ???? this is fried air pic.twitter.com/cGYPA7R55e

— Space Oddity’s Fate (@OddityOfFates) January 27, 2016

@McDonalds your mozzarella sticks had not one ounce of cheese fam. What gives mcdolans. pic.twitter.com/tXYjibCa8N

— Jose Pancakes (@JosePancakes) January 26, 2016

I love the new mozzarella sticks from @McDonalds. Well the breading since none of them had cheese. #feelingempty pic.twitter.com/XkLAiCv7MP

— Jennifer Nordin (@JennoHocan) January 23, 2016

#mcdonalds @McDonalds DO YOU CALL THIS A MOZZARELLA A STICK THERE NO CHEESE PLUS YOU FORGOT THE MARINA SAUCE WOW???????? pic.twitter.com/dke6QUVPuT

— Queen (@TurntSeahorse) January 23, 2016

@McDonalds What is this?!? My mozzarella stick had no cheese! How is that even possible?? ???????????? #whereisthecheese pic.twitter.com/kA85MqHUgQ

— Francesca Stubbs (@FrancescaStubbs) January 20, 2016

;

When you get mozzarella sticks but there is no cheese in them… ???? @McDonalds #lunchruined pic.twitter.com/5BVYq1hQDj

— Courtney Wright (@courtneywri97) January 20, 2016

When you decide to try the @McDonalds mozzarella sticks but there’s no cheese in them??? pic.twitter.com/UdYClSEhml

— Marimar Herrera (@funkymarimar) January 19, 2016

@McDonalds I just bought your mozzarella sticks and not one of the three had cheese in the middle. This is pathetic. pic.twitter.com/tUyqk3kbwA

— Nick Pierce (@piercenick5) January 10, 2016

@McDonalds mozzarella sticks with no mozzarella in any of them. Thanks pic.twitter.com/6sIFdDUWEj

— Brandon (@bsavvy44) January 10, 2016

@McDonalds are you kidding me?!!!?? No cheese in any of my 3 mozzarella sticks??!!…. Mcdouble was good though ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/1PnhRn5IFf

— El Perro Grande (@Tha_Real_Drizzy) January 9, 2016

