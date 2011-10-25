How McDonald's Monopoly Game Became So Ridiculously Successful

Photo: By Scorpions and Centaurs on Flickr

It's the last day of McDonald's famous promotion with Hasbro's Monopoly in 2011, and once again it pulled in throngs of fans looking to peel off pieces and win prizes.



The promo has been running since 1987, and has really taken off since. Now, hundreds of game pieces are produced annually, along with all those prizes, which range from instant win food items to the $1,000,000 jackpot.

Did McDonald’s and Hasbro ever think it’d grow to be such a massive phenomenon? Who knows, but they’ve managed to strike marketing gold.

How’d it become so successful? The game is built to get you to come back into the store. It provides enough instant prizes to give you the feeling that you’re winning, but in the end, everyone dreams about scoring that Boardwalk, so they go back for more.

And the online game added in 2003 just amped up that factor: “We’ve found that when people play the online Monopoly game, there’s a level of customer engagement that keeps them coming back,” Chris Hess, VP of McDonald’s ad agency The Marketing Store, told Promo Magazine. “They’re quicker to get back into the store and revisit.”

