McDonald's Miraculous Happy Meal Still Looks The Same After 6 Months On A Table

What happens when you leave a McDonald’s Happy Meal sitting around untouched and uncovered for 6 months? Nothing, apparently.



Sally Davies purchased a Happy Meal on April 26, 2010 and has left it on her coffee table to this day.

Sally says she has photographic evidence of the resiliency of a McDonald’s burger and fries here. Gawker Media turned the photos into the time-lapse video below.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.