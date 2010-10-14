US

McDonald's Miraculous Happy Meal Still Looks The Same After 6 Months On A Table

William Wei

What happens when you leave a McDonald’s Happy Meal sitting around untouched and uncovered for 6 months? Nothing, apparently.

Sally Davies purchased a Happy Meal on April 26, 2010 and has left it on her coffee table to this day.

Sally says she has photographic evidence of the resiliency of a McDonald’s burger and fries here. Gawker Media turned the photos into the time-lapse video below.

