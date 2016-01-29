McDonald's might fix the biggest problem with all-day breakfast

McDonald’s is testing an expanded all-day breakfast menu that includes McGriddle sandwiches, the AP’s Candice Choi reports.

Expanding the all-day menu would fix customers’ No. 1 complaint about the new breakfast hours: that the menu is too limited.

“Many customers are frustrated about the limited menu,” one franchisee wrote in response to a recent survey by Nomura analyst Mark Kalinowski. “I am in a McMuffin market that was almost evenly split, and I have customers furious that they cannot get biscuits. They feel that it is a sham or false advertising.”

Another franchisee wrote, “Advertising … leads consumers to believe that we have all breakfast items all day, and disappoints them when they cannot get all items when they come in. Customers say they are being misled.”

A third complained about “explaining to irate customers why the breakfast menu is so limited.”

Expanding the menu has the potential to make a big impact on the chain’s sales. McDonald’s executives said all-day breakfast was a major driver behind the company’s 5.7% uptick in US same-store sales in the most recent quarter.

But it also has the potential to complicate kitchen operations.

Several franchisees complained that it was slowing down service during lunchtime hours.

All-day breakfast is “killing service and causing chaos in the kitchens during the non-breakfast times,” one franchisee wrote in the survey by Kalinowski. “It has also caused management turnover, and crew turnover out of frustration. Employee morale is down because of it.”

So far, the all-day menu — which launched in October — has been limited to a couple breakfast sandwiches, pancakes, and sides.

Restaurants serve either McMuffin or biscuit sandwiches — not both — depending on local preferences. McGriddles and bagels aren’t be served, and hash browns, a McDonald’s breakfast staple, aren’t available at 10% of restaurants because they are made with the same fryers as the french fries.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.