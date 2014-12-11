McDonald's Menu Is Completely Out Of Control

McDonald’s just announced it’s going to start killing menu items next month.

The overloaded menu has been blamed for recent declines in sales and customer service.

McDonald’s didn’t always have too many offerings.

Here’s what McDonald’s first menu from the 1940s through 1950s looked like:

AP Customers line up outside the first McDonald’s hamburger stand which was opened in 1948 by brothers Dick and Maurice McDonald in San Bernadino, Calif.

The brand simply offered burgers, fries, coffee, shakes and soda.

While this pared-down menu might be unrealistic today, Chipotle demonstrates that you don’t need a ton of items to keep customers coming back.

Chipotle has stuck to the same menu since it opened. The menu at McDonald’s has grown 70% since 2007, Bloomberg reported last year.

Chipotle does a few things really well, making it easier to execute and reduce customer wait times.

Looking at the current McDonald’s menu is overwhelming.

Offering so many items is hurting business.

Workers have complained of feeling bogged down and overwhelmed by making smoothies and McCafe Frappes in addition to the classic burgers and fries.

Wait times at McDonald’s drive-thrus are the longest in at least 15 years, according to a study by QSR Magazine.

And McDonald’s told franchise owners last year that one in five customer complaints are related to customer service, and that number is growing all the time, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Paring down the menu could go a long way in helping McDonald’s regain market share in America.

