McDonald's Is Reportedly Cutting These Items From The Menu

McDonald’s is slimming down its menu this week.

The items on the chopping block are the honey mustard Snack Wrap, chipotle BBQ Snack Wrap, bacon habanero ranch Quarter Pounder, bacon and cheese Quarter Pounder, premium chicken club sandwich and premium ranch BLT chicken sandwich, CNBC reports, based on information from an anonymous director of operations for a Midwest franchisee.

We reached out to McDonald’s for confirmation and will update when we hear back.

CNBC said it confirmed the cuts with a second McDonald’s location in California.

From CNBC:

The southern-style chicken sandwich will also be axed except in some markets, the Midwest franchise executive said. Additionally, local level operators can choose to remove the buffalo ranch McChicken or grilled onion cheddar burger from the menu.

McDonald’s has been criticised for adding too many items to its menu as customer service has slowed dramatically.

The menu has grown 42.4% in the past seven years, to 121 items from 85 items in 2007, according to The Wall Street Journal .

The chain’s average drive-thru wait is 3 minutes, 9.5 seconds, which is the longest average wait time in at least 15 years, according to a study by QSR Magazine.

The menu cuts come following five straight quarters of same-store sales declines in the U.S.

Sales at U.S. restaurants open more than a year sank 1.7 per cent in the most recent quarter and the company’s global profit fell 21%, McDonald’s reported Friday.

