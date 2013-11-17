21 Awesome McDonald's Dishes That You Can't Get In America

Hayley Peterson
Mcdonalds taro pieTaylor Tamblin

With more than 69 million mouths to feed every day in 119 countries, McDonald’s has a massive range of taste buds to please.

That means the fast food retailer has had to get pretty creative with its offerings, especially in foreign markets, which accounted for 68% of the company’s $US27.6 billion in revenue last year.

From Samurai burgers to seaweed-flavored fries and deep-fried bites of brie cheese, McDonald’s has tried just about everything to cater to local tastes overseas.

McDonald's Ebi Burger

Where: Japan, Singapore and other Asian markets

What it is: This sandwich features whole shrimp embedded in a crispy patty and topped with lettuce and spicy sauce. It's served on a Big Mac roll. In Japan, it's called the Ebi Filet-O.

McDonald's Shaka Shaka Chicken

Where: Singapore

What it is: Shaka Shaka Chicken consists of a deep fried chicken patty that's served in a paper sleeve with a packet of spices for pouring on top of it.

McDonald's Crock Brie

Where: Italy

What it is: These deep-fried triangles of oozing brie cheese are only available in Italy.

McDonald's Bacon Rolls

Where: U.K.

What it is: McDonald's has branded its Bacon Roll the 'breakfast of choice for all bacon lovers.' The bacon is sourced from British farms and served on a roll with either ketchup or brown sauce.

McDonald's Black and White Hamburger Combo

Where: China

What it is: The black burger, which is topped with white sesame seeds, has a black pepper sauce with chopped onions, according to Brian Ashcraft at Kotaku. The white burger is topped with black sesame seeds and has a spicy sauce.

The burgers were available for a limited time last year and now they are back again.

McDonald's Taro Pie

Where: Japan and other Asian markets

What it is: Chunks of taro root covered in a sweet, bright purple sauce inside a flaky pie crust. Taro root resembles potatoes in consistency but has a stronger flavour. Taylor Tamblin compared the taste of the treat to a mild sweet potato in his blog, Man Reviews Food.

McDonald's McArab

Where: Arab countries and Pakistan

What it is: Two grilled chicken patties with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and garlic sauce inside a pita.

McDonald's Seaweed Shaker Fries

Where: Asian markets

What it is: McDonald's serves its classic fries with a packet of seaweed flavoring for this dish.

McDonald's Matcha McFlurry

Where: Singapore, Japan

What it is: This twist on the McFlurry contains green tea powder, giving it the green colouring , with a heap of crushed Oreo bits.

Snack al Parmigiano

Where: Italy

What it is: Instead of a side of fries, at McDonald's in Italy you can get an individually wrapped bar of Parmesan cheese.

McDonald's Cheese Katsu Burger

Where: Japan

What's it is: The Cheese Katsu burger contains melted cheese inside fried pork cutlets with sliced cabbage and sweet and sour sauces. The dish is served on a sesame bun.

Bubur Ayam McD

Where: Malaysia

What it is: This breakfast treat consists of porridge, chicken strips, spring onions, sliced ginger, fried shallots and diced chillies. In Singapore, it's called Chicken SingaPorridge.

McDonald's Rosti Brekki Wrap

The Rosti Brekki Wrap

Where: Australia and New Zealand

What it is: The Rosti Brekkie Wrap contains bacon, a fried egg, a slice of cheese and a potato rosti, which is similar to a hash brown. It's served on a flour tortilla with BBQ sauce.

McLobster

Where: Canada

What it is: The McLobster sandwich contains 100% Atlantic lobster meat, according to McDonald's, as well as diced celery, light salad dressing and lettuce. The sandwich is served on a soft roll.

Bacon potato pie

McDonald's Bacon Potato Pie

Where: Japan

What it is: Chunks of potato and bacon served in the same deep-fried shell that McDonald's uses for its apple pies.

KiwiBurger

Where: New Zealand

What it is: Despite its name, the KiwiBurger contains no kiwi fruit. It consists of a four-ounce beef patty, griddle egg, beetroot, tomato lettuce, cheese, onions, mustard and ketchup.

McAloo Tikki

Where: India

What it is: The McAloo Tikki, originating in India, is a fried potato and pea patty in a bun. The sandwich recently debuted in Singapore and will be available for a limited time there.

Samurai Burger

Where: Asian markets

What it is: The Samurai burger comes with either a chicken patty or a beef patty coated in Teriyaki sauce with mayonnaise and lettuce. Popular sides are Seaweed Shaker Fries and Jasmine Green Tea.

McSpicy Paneer

Where: India

What it is: The McSpicy Paneer is a fried curd cheese patty topped with tandoori sauce, red cabbage and lettuce served on a sesame roll.

McDonald's Gazpacho Soup

Where: Spain

What it is: This classic summer soup is served chilled with chopped tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, celery, lemon juice and hot sauce.

McDonald's Poutine

McDonald's Poutine

Where: Canada

What it is: McDonald's drizzles gravy and cheese curds on its french fries for this traditionally Canadian dish.

