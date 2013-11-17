21 Awesome McDonald's Dishes That You Can't Get In America

With more than 69 million mouths to feed every day in 119 countries, McDonald’s has a massive range of taste buds to please.

That means the fast food retailer has had to get pretty creative with its offerings, especially in foreign markets, which accounted for 68% of the company’s $US27.6 billion in revenue last year.

From Samurai burgers to seaweed-flavored fries and deep-fried bites of brie cheese, McDonald’s has tried just about everything to cater to local tastes overseas.

