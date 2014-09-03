21 Awesome McDonald's Dishes That You Can't Get In America

Taylor Tamblin McDonald’s Taro Pie is available in Japan.

McDonald’s feeds more than 69 million customers in 119 countries every day, meaning the chain has a massive range of taste buds to please.

The Big Mac chain has had to get pretty creative with its offerings, especially in foreign markets, which accounted for 68% of the company’s $US27.6 billion in revenue last year.

From Samurai burgers to seaweed-flavored fries and deep-fried bites of brie cheese, McDonald’s has tried just about everything to cater to local tastes overseas.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.