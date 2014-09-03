21 Awesome McDonald's Dishes That You Can't Get In America

McDonald’s feeds more than 69 million customers in 119 countries every day, meaning the chain has a massive range of taste buds to please.
The Big Mac chain has had to get pretty creative with its offerings, especially in foreign markets, which accounted for 68% of the company’s $US27.6 billion in revenue last year.
From Samurai burgers to seaweed-flavored fries and deep-fried bites of brie cheese, McDonald’s has tried just about everything to cater to local tastes overseas.
Where: Italy
What it is: These deep-fried triangles of oozing brie cheese are only available in Italy.
Where: U.K.
What it is: McDonald's has branded its Bacon Roll the 'breakfast of choice for all bacon lovers.' The bacon is sourced from British farms and served on a roll with either ketchup or brown sauce.
Where: China
What it is: The black burger, which is topped with white sesame seeds, has a black pepper sauce with chopped onions, according to Brian Ashcraft at Kotaku. The white burger is topped with black sesame seeds and has a spicy sauce.
The burgers were available for a limited time last year and returned again last year.
Where: Japan and other Asian markets
What it is: Chunks of taro root covered in a sweet, bright purple sauce inside a flaky pie crust. Taro root resembles potatoes in consistency but has a stronger flavour. Taylor Tamblin compared the taste of the treat to a mild sweet potato in his blog, Man Reviews Food.
Where: Arab countries and Pakistan
What it is: Two grilled chicken patties with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and garlic sauce inside a pita.
Where: Malaysia
What it is: This breakfast treat consists of porridge, chicken strips, spring onions, sliced ginger, fried shallots and diced chillies. In Singapore, it's called Chicken SingaPorridge.
Where: Canada
What it is: The McLobster sandwich contains 100% Atlantic lobster meat, according to McDonald's, as well as diced celery, light salad dressing and lettuce. The sandwich is served on a soft roll.
Where: India
What it is: The McAloo Tikki, originating in India, is a fried potato and pea patty in a bun. The sandwich recently debuted in Singapore and will be available for a limited time there.
Where: India
What it is: The McSpicy Paneer is a fried curd cheese patty topped with tandoori sauce, red cabbage and lettuce served on a sesame roll.
