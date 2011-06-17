17 Awesome McDonald's Dishes You Can't Buy In America

McDonald’s Bacon Potato Pie

Photo: Photobucket

Even serving over 58 million customers a day through 31,000 restaurants in 119 countries, McDonald’s takes the time to listen to its customers.And with good reason.



Last year McDonald’s overseas revenue accounted for 65 per cent of the company’s $22.7 billion total revenue — all thanks to hit menu items like the Bacon Potato Pie and the McArabia.

McDonald's McSpicy Paneer Where: India What is it: A fried curd cheese patty spiced with cajun flavour, topped with red cabbage, celery, vegetarian mayonnaise, salsa, and cheddar cheese. How Much: About Rs 179 ($3.96)

McDonald's Bacon Potato Pie Where: Japan What is it: Mashed potatoes, chunks of bacon, deep fried in the familiar apple pie shell. How Much: JPY 120 ($1.45) Bubur Ayam McD Where: Malaysia What is it: Bubur Ayam McD is Chicken Porridge topped with chicken strips, scallions, ginger, fried shallots and diced chiles. How Much: RM 5.20 ($1.70) Poutine Where: Canada

What is it: Around since the 1950's Poutine is a traditional Canadian dish of french fries, layered with cheese curds and smothered beneath brown gravy. Cheese curds are the solid parts of sour milk. How Much: Around $2.00 McDonald's Shae Shake Fries Where: Hong Kong

What is it: Seasoned french fries. McDonald's fries flavored with a choice of seaweed, chargrill, French onion or salt and pepper. How Much: $18.59 HKD ($2.39) McDonald's McKebab Where: Israel What is it: Kebab served on flatbread with pickles, onions, lettuce and tomato. How Much: NIS 10 ($2.74)

McDonald's Gazpacho Soup Where: Spain

What is it: A classic summer soup, served chilled. Chopped tomatoes, onions, cucumber, peppers, celery, flavored with lemon juice and Tabasco. Specific ingredients vary by chef. How Much: About $3.00 McDonald's Rosti Brekki Wrap Where: Australia and New Zealand What is it: The Rosti Brekkie Wrap has a rasher of bacon, a fried egg, a slice of cheese and a potato rosti. It's served on a flour tortilla with BBQ sauce. How Much: AU 3.95 ($3.89) McDonals's McPinto Where: Costa Rica

What is it: Gallopinto, the Costa Rican national dish that consists of seasoned rice and black beans. At McDonald's it comes with scrambled eggs, sour cream and plaintains. How Much: About 1742 CRC (Around $3.49) McDonald's Ebi Filet-O Where: Japan What is it: Small shrimp battered in egg and wheat flour, breaded with a panko crust and deep fried. Served on a sesame seed bun, a slice of lettuce and a pickle relish. How Much: ¥320 ($4.00) McDonald's Kiwiburger Where: New Zealand

What is it: It consists of a 100% pure beef patty, Farmer Brown egg, Wattie's Beetroot, tomato, lettuce, Mainland cheese, onions, tomato sauce, and mustard on a toasted bun. The egg is grilled separately and placed on top. How Much: $6.99 NZ ($4.69) McDonald's Hawaiian Deluxe Breakfast Where: Hawaii

What is it: Spam is so popular in Hawaii it has been dubbed 'The Hawaiian Steak,' so it is no surprise that McDonald's put the meat in their Deluxe Breakfast. Eggs, rice, hashbrowns, spam and toast. How Much: Around $5.00 McDonald's McLobster Where: The Canadian Maritimes and Maine (Seasonally)

What is it: A corporate twist to the New England lobster roll. Lobster, McLobster sauce and lettuce in a lightly toasted bun. How Much: $5.99 US McDonald's Maharaja Mac Where: India

What is it: India McDonald's gave the classic Big Mac two chicken patties and called it the Maharaja Mac. Served with a smoke-flavored mayonnaise, fresh onions, tomatoes, processed cheddar cheese in a toasted sesame seeded bun. Also available with lamb. How Much: 60 rupees for the sandwich (about $1.30) McDonald's Bacon Roll Where: United Kingdom

What is it: British bacon and ketchup on a hard roll. How Much: NA McDonald's McMollete Where: Mexico What is it: At McDonald's the mollete is served on an open faced English muffin, with refried beans, white American cheese and a dollop of salsa. How Much: NA McDonald's McBeer Where: Germany, France, Italy and various other locations throughout Europe

What is it: Water, barley, yeast and hops. How Much: Varies upon size and location That's just part of why McDonald's is taking over the world... 15 Facts About McDonald's That Will Blow Your Mind >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.