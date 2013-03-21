McDonald's Hopes This Sandwich Will Crush Subway

McDonald’s officially added a new sandwich called the “Chicken McWrap” to its permanent menu in the U.S., and Ad Age reports that this is the item the fast food chain hopes will take on Subway.



In fact, Ad Age’s sources “familiar with the situation” say that the wrap is even referred to as the “Subway buster.”

A McDonald’s rep, however, noted that it does not “comment on speculation or information we believe was obtained through unauthorised means.”

McDonald’s McCafe is clearly a Starbuck’s competitor, so the chain isn’t afraid to take on new rivals.

The McWrap totals between 360 and 600 calories, depending on whether the chicken is grilled or deep fried. It also comes in Chicken & Bacon, Sweet chilli Chicken and Chicken & Ranch.

This new option along with the impending egg whites-only Egg McMuffin shows a move to appear more healthy.

Get ready for the big marketing push to get consumers on board for the new, fresher look.

