I tried the polarising McDonald's McRib sandwich and thought it didn't deserve the hype from the chain and its devoted fans

Erin McDowell/Business Insider My McRib was under-sauced and slightly bland.

McDonald’s has finally brought back its polarising McRib sandwich.

For a limited time starting December 2, McDonald’s customers nationwide can get their hands on the McRib, a sandwich comprised of a seasoned boneless pork fillet dipped in barbecue sauce, topped with onions and pickles, and served on a toasted bun.

The McRib was first released in 1981. However, after four years, it was removed from the chain’s menu. It returned in 1989, and again in 2012. However, just as quickly as it came back, the menu item disappeared yet again, only to come back temporarily in select cities over the years.

During the coronavirus pandemic, brands from Burger King to KFC appear to be leaning into nostalgia marketing in an attempt to lure customers who want something familiar and comforting.

For many McDonald’s customers, the barbecue sauce-covered McRib sandwich provides just that. According to a previous report by Business Insider, legions of McRib fans have been begging the fast-food chain to bring the menu item back nationally for years, but with little success. Now, those fans’ requests have finally been answered.

Here’s what it was like to try the McDonald’s McRib for the very first time, plus my verdict on whether it lived up to the hype.

Pulling up to my local McDonald’s drive-thru, I was a little nervous they would even have the McRib on the first day.

Erin McDowell/Business Insider A sign for the McRib in the McDonald’s drive-thru.

However, a magnificent sign reading two simple words, “McRib Now,” immediately put my fears to rest.

I decided to get my McRib as part of a meal, which ended up costing $US8.39, but the sandwich by itself costs $US4.49 at my local McDonald’s.

After securing my McRib and getting it home, I took it out of the bag and immediately took note of the special McRib box.

Erin McDowell/Business Insider The McRib sandwich box.

I was excited to see what all the hype was about, and whether the sandwich lived up to my huge expectations.

The McRib, a seasoned boneless pork fillet dipped in barbecue sauce, is certainly unlike anything else on the McDonald’s menu.

Erin McDowell/Business Insider McDonald’s McRib.

The McDonald’s McRib is topped with onions and pickles and served on a toasted bun.

The first thing I noticed about my McRib was that it was lacking in the barbecue sauce department.

Erin McDowell/Business Insider McDonald’s McRib.

The promotional photo of the McRib on the McDonald’s website shows the pork fillet practically drenched in barbecue sauce. I was expecting a finger-licking, napkin-filled eating experience, much like eating actual ribs. Immediately, I knew that wasn’t going to be the case.

I found the number of pickles and onions that came on top to be pretty generous.

Erin McDowell/Business Insider McDonald’s McRib.

However, nothing could distract me from the glaring lack of enough barbecue sauce.

Granted, this was the first day my local McDonald’s was offering the menu item, so perhaps there will be a bit of a learning curve when it comes to getting the sandwich just right.

Enough anticipating — biting in, I was pleasantly surprised.

Erin McDowell/Business Insider Me taking a bite of the McDonald’s McRib.

Before trying the McRib, I have to admit I was a little nervous because, frankly, the whole concept didn’t sound that appetizing to me. However, I wasn’t turned off by the menu item at all.

The rectangular sausage patty used in the sandwich tasted really similar to the one McDonald’s uses in its breakfast sandwiches.

Erin McDowell/Business Insider McDonald’s McRib.

It was well-seasoned and really juicy. There was a slightly more lunchtime flavour to it from the toppings and the barbecue sauce, but it did remind me of the breakfast item.

The bun was also nicely toasted.

The pickles and onions were both crisp and fresh-tasting.

Erin McDowell/Business Insider McDonald’s McRib.

In fact, I felt the toppings were the most flavorful part of the sandwich.

Despite the enjoyable topping and flavour of the pork, I couldn’t get over the lack of barbecue flavour.

Erin McDowell/Business Insider Open-faced view of the McDonald’s McRib.

I completely understand that the lack of sauce could be chalked up to an error at my specific McDonald’s. Looking at other people’s McRibs on Twitter, I noticed that a majority of theirs were much saucier than mine.

However, it should go without saying that no matter what McDonald’s you go to, you should expect to receive the same product. Maybe next time I’ll ask for more sauce on the side, just to be sure I’m getting the full experience.

Even though the sandwich didn’t remind me of eating ribs, I enjoyed it overall and would order it again. But is it worth the hype? Not in my opinion.

Erin McDowell/Business Insider Me with the McDonald’s McRib.

The meat was juicy, the toppings were fresh, and the flavour was pretty different from other McDonald’s menu items. If I had one critique, it was just a little bland.

Due to the positive aspects of the sandwich, I perhaps understood why it might be some people’s favourite menu item and remind them of simpler times long before the pandemic.

However, did it deserve entire websites devoted to begging the chain to bring it back? I don’t think so. Maybe this is simply a case of fast-food fans wanting items they can’t have.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.