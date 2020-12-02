McDonald's McRib returns this week, in the polarising sandwich's first national rollout in 8 years

David Paul Morris/Getty Images A McRib is seen at a McDonald’s restaurant back in 2010.

McDonald’s McRib returns to menus across the US on Wednesday, December 2.

This is the sandwich’s first national rollout since 2012.

“In a year as challenging as this year has been, to throw a little McRib out there to those that really want to have it, it feels like something that would be a pretty nice gesture,” said Alan Klein, the creator of the McRib Locator.

The fast-food giant confirmed to Business Insider that the sandwich would be rolling out nationally for the first time since 2012. In the past, the McRib has returned to some, but not all, locations across the US for a limited time every year â€” sparking confusion and frustration from McRib fans in areas where the item was not on the menu.

“They kept hyping it up more and more and just teasing the McRib lovers with something they’d never get,” Matt â€” a McRib superfan who created the site McRibGate â€” told Business Insider.



Matt is part of a community of McRib lovers who came together to demand a wider rollout of the sandwich and strategize how to find the fast-food icon. Many have been forced to use the McRib Locator, a website created by Alan Klein to track the elusive sandwich.

“In a year as challenging as this year has been, to throw a little McRib out there to those that really want to have it, it feels like something that would be a pretty nice gesture,” Klein said of the sandwich’s 2020 return.

got 10,000 McRib sandwiches in my office rn — McDonald's (@McDonalds) November 29, 2020

McDonald’s has been hyping the return of the McRib on social media in recent weeks.

On Monday, the company announced plans to give away 10,000 sandwiches as part of a collaboration with No-Shave November. The first 10,000 people to post a clean-shaven â€” or simply beard-free â€” face with the hashtag #Shave4McRibSweepstakes and a @mcdonalds tag on Twitter or Instagram will get a free sandwich.

