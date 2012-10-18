QUIZNOS CEO: The McRib Is A Mediocre Product That Succeeded Because Of Brilliant Marketing

Photo: Flickr/Calgary Reviews

Quiznos has a new CEO, and he’s loving what McDonald’s is doing with its limited-time offerings.Lisa Jennings at Nation’s Restaurant News spoke with Quiznos CEO Stuart Mathis about his plans as he tries to turn things around for the debt-ridden sub chain.



In the interview, he said something interesting about McDonald’s legendary McRib sandwich. It has developed quite the cult following, despite being “not a great sandwich,” according to Mathis.

Here’s what he had to say (emphasis ours):

“McDonald’s has done a masterful job with the McRib sandwich. It’s not a great sandwich, in my view, but they’ve been very effective in putting it in and taking it out, and it creates buzz. We’ll try to take the same approach, for example, with our lobster sandwich, which is very popular. It’s off the menu now, and we’ll probably bring it back in spring or summer time and hopefully create the same kind of buzz.”

Limited-time offerings are important traffic and brand awareness drivers for fast food restaurants. The McRib, for instance, is still a valuable asset for McDonald’s even though the overall fanbase for the McRib isn’t all that big.

