11 Amazing Facts About The McDonald's McRib

The McDonald’s McRib is both a feat of modern engineering and shrewd marketing.The legendary boneless pork sandwich, famously moulded to resemble a rack of ribs, has garnered almost as much attention for its pseudo-meat shape as its impermanence on restaurant menus.



The elusive fast-food item generated a ton of media hype at the end of October when it made a national reappearance at McDonald’s restaurants, kicking off a brief three-week tour.

More recently, however, the famed barbecue sandwich has come into the spotlight for less savory reasons. Smithfield Foods the pork supplier of McDonald’s McRib, is facing scrutiny from the Humane Society for the inhumane treatment of its hogs.

Fortunately, the barbecue-sauce-smothered sandwich is scheduled to fall off the radar again on November 14. Just enough time to stuff down a few more rib-shaped patties before remorse sets in.

