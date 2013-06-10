McDonald's May Sales Beat Expectations Thanks To Breakfast

” alt=”mcdonald’s fast food breakfast” align=”left” size=”xlarge” nocrop=”true” clear=”true”]McDonald’s global comparable sales rose 2.6% in May, topping analyst estimates of 1.7%, CNBC’s Becky Quick says.



The stock is up about 1.8% pre-market.

Here’s the full breakdown:

U.S. up 2.4%

Europe up 2.0%

Asia/Pacific, Middle East and Africa (APMEA) up 0.9%

U.S. sales were “led by breakfast,” according to the company’s release. The UK and Russia led in Europe while China’s bird flue flare-up brought down results in Asia.

