McDonald's Manager Allegedly Robbed His Restaurant At Gunpoint

A McDonald’s manager has been arrested for allegedly robbing his restaurant at gunpoint.
Police told The San Francisco Chronicle that Felix Gonzalez-Becerra “donned a hoodie and used a replica handgun to force an employee to open the safe and hand over an undisclosed amount of cash.”
Gonzalez-Becerra is also suspected of conducting a similar robbery at a nearby McDonald’s, The Chronicle reported.
Employees were herded into freezers during the alleged robberies. No one was hurt.
McDonald’s hasn’t commented on the incidents.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.