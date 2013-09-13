McDonald's Manager Allegedly Robbed His Restaurant At Gunpoint

A McDonald’s manager has been arrested for allegedly robbing his restaurant at gunpoint.

Police told The San Francisco Chronicle that Felix Gonzalez-Becerra “donned a hoodie and used a replica handgun to force an employee to open the safe and hand over an undisclosed amount of cash.”

Gonzalez-Becerra is also suspected of conducting a similar robbery at a nearby McDonald’s, The Chronicle reported.

Employees were herded into freezers during the alleged robberies. No one was hurt.

McDonald’s hasn’t commented on the incidents.

