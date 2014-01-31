A McDonald's Was Just Named One Of The Best New Buildings Of The Year

Paige Cooperstein

In one of the newly urbanized areas of Batumi, Georgia, on the Black Sea Coast, architect Giorgi Khmaladze built an award-winning McDonald’s.

Combined with a fuel station and recreational areas, this efficient structure just won distinction as the best commercial building of the year from architecture website ArchDaily. The architectural news outlet had its readers vote for the best buildings in 14 categories, choosing from hundreds of new buildings constructed in 2013.

Giorgi Khmaladze built this McDonald’s in an important central location of Batumi.

McDonalds Georgia 1courtesy of Giorgi Khmaladze

It has a small footprint to allow vehicle circulation that doesn’t disrupt city traffic.

McDonalds Georgia 3courtesy of Giorgi Khmaladze

The building is surrounded on three sides by a reflective pool lined with stones.

McDonalds Georgia 4courtesy of Giorgi Khmaladze

The McDonald’s sits in a newly urbanized area of Batumi.

McDonalds Georgia 5courtesy of Giorgi Khmaladze

This “ecological shield” of vegetation keeps fumes from the gas station out of a dining area.

McDonalds Georgia 2courtesy of Giorgi Khmaladze

The gas station sits underneath the canopy that holds one dining area.

McDonalds Georgia 11courtesy of Giorgi Khmaladze

The entrance to the gas station is on the opposite end of the building from the McDonald’s.

McDonalds Georgia 7courtesy of Giorgi Khmaladze

Here’s a look at how the space is organised inside the building.

McDonalds Georgia 10courtesy of Giorgi Khmaladze

