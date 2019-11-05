Second executive reportedly exits McDonald's after its CEO is fired following a relationship with an employee

Brendan McDermid/Reuters McDonald’s CEO Steve Easterbrook.

McDonald’s chief people officer David Fairhurst has departed, Bloomberg reported.

McDonald’s announced Sunday that CEO Steve Easterbrook was fired following a consensual relationship with an employee.

McDonald’s is reportedly losing another top executive.

The company announced Monday that its chief people officer, David Fairhurst, has departed, Bloomberg first reported. The company confirmed the departure to CNBC.

The departure comes after McDonald’s announced Sunday that CEO Steve Easterbrook was fired following a consensual relationship with an employee.

McDonald’s did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Fairhurst’s exit.

McDonald’s also recently announced the departures of two other top executives. The company confirmed in July that chief marketing officer Silvia Lagnado planned to leave her post in October. In September, McDonald’s said its chief communications officer, Robert Gibbs, would exit in October, as well.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

