London Is Getting The World's Biggest McDonald's For The 2012 Olympics

Adam Taylor
McDonald’s, one of the Olympic’s official sponsors, will build the world’s biggest McDonald’s restaurant in East London for the 2012 Olympic Games, reports The Telegraph.

The restaurant can hold 1,500 people, and will be one of four McDonald’s restaurants in the Olympic Park.

At 30,000 square feet the restaurant will beat the current biggest McDonald’s in Orlando, Florida.

