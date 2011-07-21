London Is Getting The World's Biggest McDonald's For The 2012 Olympics

McDonald’s, one of the Olympic’s official sponsors, will build the world’s biggest McDonald’s restaurant in East London for the 2012 Olympic Games, reports The Telegraph.



The restaurant can hold 1,500 people, and will be one of four McDonald’s restaurants in the Olympic Park.

At 30,000 square feet the restaurant will beat the current biggest McDonald’s in Orlando, Florida.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.