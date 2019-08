For a limited time, McDonald’s is testing out a new menu item exclusive to the state of Wisconsin. Inspired by the cheese state, the fast food restaurant added cheese curds for US$3 a box. They will be available throughout January or while supplies last according to a McDonald’s spokesperson.

