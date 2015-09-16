McDonald's just launched a burger unlike anything we've seen

McDonald’s The new Chicken Burger is made from a blend of white and dark ground chicken.

McDonald’s has launched something unlike anything we’ve seen before from the fast-food chain: A ground chicken burger.

The new Chicken Burger is made from a blend of white and dark ground chicken, the Tampa Bay Business Journal reports.

It can be ordered in two varieties: “Classic,” with red onions and ranch sauce, and “tangy,” with grilled onions and tangy “signature sauce,” according to an ad.

The sandwiches, which are both under 400 calories, also come with lettuce and tomato on a new “gourmet” potato bun.

McDonald’s has never made a ground chicken burger before. The only menu items that use ground chicken are the chain’s chicken nuggets.

All 202 McDonald’s in the Tampa Bay area debuted the new burger on Tuesday.

The sandwich was created in part by Blake Casper, who owns more than 50 McDonald’s in the Tampa Bay area, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

“The whole chicken burger market is growing; you’re seeing it more in restaurants,” Casper told the Times. “This isn’t a chicken sandwich, but a chicken burger — there’s a real difference in its bite.”

Casper worked with Pennsylvania-based McDonald’s supplier Keystone Foods to bring the burger to market.

He told the Times they have been working together for the last 18 months “making sure the patty was right, from the taste to the grind.”

We reached out to McDonald’s to find out whether the burger would be expanded to restaurants outside of Tampa. We’ll update when we hear back.

