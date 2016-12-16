McDonald's will now deliver food to your door -- but there's a catch

McDonald’s is about to start testing delivery service — but only a small fraction of people will be able to use it.

The company will deliver food orders from nearly 200 restaurants in Orlando, Tampa and Miami starting in January 2017, according to people familiar with the matter.

McDonald’s is partnering with UberEATS to offer the service.

Customers will be able to order anything from the McDonald’s menu through the UberEATS website or mobile app, and a courier will deliver the food to their doors.

Fast-food chains have been slow to adopt delivery services.

Taco Bell was one of the first to offer the service in July 2015 through a partnership with DoorDash.

The new test comes as McDonald’s gears up to offer mobile ordering, meaning customers will be able to order and pay for their food from their smartphones, as Business Insider first reported last month.

The technology will start rolling out next year in the US and international lead markets, which include Australia, Canada, France, and the UK.

By 2018, mobile ordering will be available at 20,000 to 25,000 restaurants worldwide.

Companies like Starbucks and Chick-fil-A have seen massive success by offering the service.

It benefits both customers and restaurant chains by cutting down on customer wait times and improving order accuracy, among other advantages.

