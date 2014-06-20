America's Favourite Fast Food Chains

McDonald’s slogan “I’m lovin’ it” does not necessarily ring true around the U.S.

The fast food chain earned the lowest score in customer satisfaction among limited-service restaurants, according to a recent report by the American Customer Satisfaction Index.

McDonald’s satisfaction rating is currently at 71, a 3% drop from last year. The average satisfaction rating for the survey is 80.

The report is based on interviews with 4,572 customers chosen at random between January and March of this year.

They were asked about a range of benchmarks, including accuracy of order, courtesy of staff, quality of food, and menu variety.

Smaller chains like Panera and Chipotle fall under ACSI’s “all others” category, which topped the ranking.

According to the ACSI, Americans are turning to smaller chains for a better dining experience.

“In a weaker economy, consumers respond to price, but as the economy improves, quality becomes more important to restaurant customers,” Claes Fornell, ASCI chairman and founder, said in a statement. “This is good news for smaller chains and individual restaurants, which customers associate with higher food quality and better service.”

McDonald’s is not the only fast food restaurant to drop in the rankings. KFC’s customer satisfaction dropped by a dramatic 9% from last year, and Subway and Dunkin’ Doughnuts both dropped by 6%.

