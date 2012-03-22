McDonald's Just Named America's 12th Ever Major Black CEO

Don Thompson, the next CEO of McDonald’s

Photo: AP

McDonald’s CEO Jim Skinner will retire later this year, and the man who’s replacing him is Don Thompson, the company’s current president and COO.He will be the first black person to take the helm of McDonald’s since it was founded in 1955, and he’s only the 12th to ever become CEO of a Fortune 500 company, according to Black Entrepreneur Profile.



The first black Fortune 500 CEO was Franklin Raines, who became CEO of Fannie Mae in 1999. Here are the others, from Black Entrepreneur Profile:

Current:

Clarence Otis Jr., Darden Restaurants

Kenneth C. Frazier, Merck

Kenneth Chenault, American Express

Rodney O’Neal, Delphi

Ronald A. Williams, Aetna

Ursula Burns, Xerox

Former:

Aylwin Lewis, Potbelly (previously at Kmart, Sears)

Franklin Delano Raines, Revolution (previously at Fannie Mae)

Lloyd D. Ward, CleanTech (previously at Maytag)

Richard Parsons, Citigroup

Stanley O’Neal, Alcoa

NOW SEE: 12 McDonald’s Menu Items That Failed Spectacularly >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.