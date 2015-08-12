McDonald's just made a major change to its burgers

McDonald’s is overhauling its business to boost lagging sales, and even the burgers are getting a makeover.

The fast-food chain has increased the size of its quarter-pounder beef patties from 4 ounces when raw to 4.25 ounces, according to the company’s website.

The 4-ounce patties shrink to 2.8 ounces after cooking. We reached out to McDonald’s for comment on the weight of the new patties when cooked. CNBC first reported the change.

McDonald’s also recently revealed that it would be toasting its buns for an extra five seconds, making them 15 degrees warmer, and changing how the beef patties are seared and grilled in order to make them juicer.

“These little things add up to big differences for our customers,” McDonald’s CEO Steve Easterbrook said at conference in May in New York, according to Bloomberg. “We’re recommitting to tastier food across the menu.”

McDonald’s is making major changes to its menu and business following seven straight quarters of same-store sales declines in the US, where the chain is battling a pervasive public perception that its food is processed and unhealthy.

The company has also been hurt by a series of food-safety scandals in Asia, which contributed to a 15% loss in net income last year.

Meanwhile, McDonald’s relationship with franchisees, who operate 81% of its restaurants globally, is at an all-time low. Employees have also been striking for higher pay and better working conditions.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.