McDonald's Highest-Calorie Menu Item Is In Crisis

McDonald’s Japan The Mega Potato is off limits for now.

The Mega Potato is facing a crisis.

Japan’s french fry shortage has gotten so bad that McDonald’s has started limiting how many customers can buy.

Customers can only buy the smallest fry size at the fast food chains 3,200 Japanese stores, reports Jonathan Soble at The New York Times.

A US dockworker dispute on the West Coast has led to shortages across the Pacific Ocean.

Customers can, however, still buy multiples of the small fries.

In an attempt to make up for the inconvenience, McDonald’s is offering coupons at the register.

McDonald’s Japan customers are notoriously obsessed with french fries.

The company even released its highest calorie item ever in Japan: the Mega Potato.

The Mega Potato is almost a pound of the brand’s famous fries, and contains 1,142 calories, the Consumerist reported last year, citing Japan Today.

“The Mega Potato will set you back 490 yen and also cost you a large chunk of your dignity and possibly a few years of your life,” Japan Today wrote.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.