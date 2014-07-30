McDonald's Japan Just Rolled Out Tofu McNuggets

McDonald’s Japan is rolling out new tofu-and-fish McNuggets following a public-health scandal that has severely affected the chain’s meat supply.

The new Tofu Shinjo McNuggets resemble Chicken McNuggets in shape and size. But inside the crispy, fried exterior, chicken is replaced by a mix of tofu, minced white fish, and vegetables that include onions, edamame, soy beans and carrots. They are served with a ginger-flavored sauce, according to The Wall Street Journal.

“Because it isn’t meat, it tastes a bit different. It’s a bit softer,” a spokeswoman for McDonald’s Japan told The Journal. “Calorie-wise, it is a bit lower than chicken as well.”

McDonald’s introduction of tofu nuggets comes following reports that its Chinese meat supplier, Shanghai Husi Food Co., has been selling expired beef and chicken. The scandal has affected 20% of McDonald’s meat supply in Japan.

But the McDonald’s spokeswoman said the tofu nuggets were planned long before the meat scandal.

