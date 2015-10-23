McDonald’s is testing sweet potato fries in Texas, Eater reports.

It appears to be the fast-food chain’s first attempt at selling sweet potato sides in the US.

As Eater points out, McDonald’s rolled out sweet potato wedges with garlic aioli in Australia last year.

McDonald’s operators in Texas tweeted a photo of the new fries on Wednesday.

McDonald’s typically tests items in smaller markets to see how they perform before considering a nationwide rollout.

We reached out to McDonald’s and will update when we hear back.

The perfect side to go with your perfect burger. Sweet Potato Fries. #MyPerfectBurger pic.twitter.com/fPhqMYswDb

— McD TX Panhandle (@McD_TXPanhandle) October 21, 2015

The company told Eater: “Sweet potato fries are being tested in some Create Your Taste test restaurants in Amarillo, and we’re gathering valuable customer feedback on them.”

Create Your Taste is a program that allows customers to customise their burgers with premium ingredients using touch-screen kiosks.

