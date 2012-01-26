McDonald's Is Testing Out An Invisible DNA Spray To Catch Thieves

Security is a major issue for retail stores and restaurants — especially for those that are open late — so it should be no surprise that McDonald’s is trying to help fight thievery at its location.



What is surprising is how it’s doing it.

McDonald’s restaurants in Australia are testing out an invisible DNA spray to help catch thieves, according to the Daily Telegraph.

It’s called the SelectaDNA “forensic marking” spray developed in the UK. It has been tested before at some McDonald’s stores in Europe.

But how does it work? The Daily Telegraph reports:

“Once there has been a security breach, the hi-tech spray unit will douse fleeing robbers with an invisible, synthetic DNA solution … The solution is invisible to the naked eye and unique to each location. It stays on clothing for up to six months and on skin for up to two weeks.”

Then, police can use a UVA light to link offenders. Pretty smart. It’s about prevention — scaring off would-be thieves before they even consider robbing a McDonald’s.

But it’s not all about McDonald’s, which is just the highest-profile adopter of the technology. Preventative measures like this, above and beyond the usual security cameras and alarm systems, are bound to keep popping up in the future. It’s something worth keeping an eye on for small businesses that stay open late.

