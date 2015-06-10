McDonald's is testing new 'mini meals'

Hayley Fitzpatrick
Mcdonald's bacon clubhouse burgerMcDonald’s Facebook Page

McDonald’s days of “supersizing” are over.

The brand is testing “mini meals” at some locations, according to the The Huffington Post.

The meals include a sandwich, small fries, and a soft drink, and range from 660 to 820 calories.

They cost $US2.99-$US3.99.

Sandwiches on the menu are the McDouble, cheeseburger, McChicken, and a “signature burger.”

Apple slices and a bottled water can be substituted for fries and a fountain drink in any of the ‘Mini Meals’ for no extra charge – a sign of the company’s shift toward healthier initiatives.

McDonald’s executives expressed concerns over the menu and introduced their plan to simplify it, making for a better drive-through experience, last month during a webcast meeting with franchisees, according the The Wall Street Journal.

McDonald’s has not revealed when and if these new combinations will be introduced nationally.

NOW WATCH: We tried all the burgers on the McDonald’s ‘secret menu’

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.