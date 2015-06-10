McDonald's is testing new 'mini meals'

McDonald’s days of “supersizing” are over.

The brand is testing “mini meals” at some locations, according to the The Huffington Post.

The meals include a sandwich, small fries, and a soft drink, and range from 660 to 820 calories.

They cost $US2.99-$US3.99.

Sandwiches on the menu are the McDouble, cheeseburger, McChicken, and a “signature burger.”

Apple slices and a bottled water can be substituted for fries and a fountain drink in any of the ‘Mini Meals’ for no extra charge – a sign of the company’s shift toward healthier initiatives.

McDonald’s executives expressed concerns over the menu and introduced their plan to simplify it, making for a better drive-through experience, last month during a webcast meeting with franchisees, according the The Wall Street Journal.

McDonald’s has not revealed when and if these new combinations will be introduced nationally.

