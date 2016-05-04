McDonald's is testing a big shake-up to its fries

McDonalds McDonald’s new garlic fries have been rolled out in four restaurants in San Francisco.

McDonald’s is testing adding garlic to its fries in four restaurants in San Francisco.

If successful, the brand new menu item, known as “Gilroy Garlic Fries,” could spread to 250 of the fast food chain’s restaurants in California this August, according to a press release sent to Business Insider.

The fried potatoes are seasoned with garlic grown in Gilroy, California — a place known as “The Garlic Capital of the World,” the press release states.

The made-to-order item is tossed with a purée mix of “Gilroy garlic and olive oil, parmesan cheese, parsley, and a pinch of salt,” according to the release.

McDonald’s said the special fries are part of a wider trend at McDonald’s “to experiment with regional flavours and food on its menu.”

“We’re proud of the work done by local franchisees and the regional team to create this menu item with locally-sourced garlic and we look forward to introducing Gilroy Garlic Fries to our customers in the Bay Area,” Michael Haracz, manager of culinary innovation at McDonald’s USA, said.

The price of the fries depends on each franchise. But for the medium version there is an additional cost of $0.59 compared to the normal version, and for large, it’s $0.69 extra.

Early reviews have been positive:

What the hell, Gilroy garlic fries from McDonald’s?…they’re not bad pic.twitter.com/GZLznt5Mst

— nii-san (@ecchisukecchi) April 21, 2016

NOW WATCH: This guy makes flip books using nothing but a hole puncher



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.