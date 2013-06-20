McDonald's Is Testing Some Enticing New Options For Its Dollar Menu

McDonald’s is testing a new version of its Dollar Menu with some exciting new options: the Southwest Burger and Bacon Hot ‘N Spicy McChicken.



The Southwest Burger will feature a beef patty with tortilla chips, barbecue sauce and cheddar cheese. It’s expected to cost $1 to $2, according to Foodbeast.

The Bacon Hot ‘N Spicy McChicken will have bacon, white cheddar cheese and a Hot ‘N Spicy McChicken patty on a sesame seed bun.

The Dollar Menu launched in 2003 and went through an overhaul in 2008.

McDonald’s recently blamed the economy for disappointing sales. It eliminated some premium menu items this year, including the Chicken Selects and Angus Burger.

